Neighbors rescue woman trapped in Philadelphia house fire: 'She couldn't get out'

The Brief Fire crews responded to a large duplex fire requiring them to continuously pour water on the property for over three hours. A resident successfully rescued his neighbor who was trapped on the third floor. The cause of the fire remains unknown.



A large fire broke out in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood early Sunday morning, but everyone is safe thanks to the quick-thinking actions of concerned neighbors.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched to the 7200 block of North 15th Street just before 5 a.m. after flames were seen shooting from the upper level of the home.

Water was continuously poured on the home for over three hours to contain the damage and prevent the flames from reigniting in the heavy smoke.

Despite the heavy smoke and visible flames, all residents were able to escape the duplex safely. No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated.

What they're saying:

Emma Hammond Vinton was alerted to the danger by her mother, who first smelled the smoke. As Emma and her husband, Shane, jumped into action, her phone began to ring.

It was their neighbor, Julie, who was trapped on the third floor of the adjoining unit.

"It was a lot of smoke and stuff. She couldn’t get out, so I told her that she needed to get to the window," Emma recounted. "I told her I’m going to send Shane to come get her."

Shane rushed to the top floor of their home to orchestrate a rescue. He reached over to the adjoining unit and successfully helped Julie onto their side of the roof.