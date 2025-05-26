NJ officers save driver from oncoming train in dramatic video

The Brief A man was almost hit by a train when his vehicle was stopped on the tracks. Officers saved the man, pulling him from the vehicle just in time. The dramatic rescue was caught on dashcam video.



With just moments to spare, local officers saved a man's life and prevented a tragic train accident.

What we know:

A vehicle was stopped on the train tracks on New Brunswick Avenue in Piscataway earlier this month.

Police say the driver was impaired, and unable to get out of the car on his own.

The officers sprung to action, pulling the man from his vehicle and carrying him to safety.

Dashcam video captured the dramatic rescue just seconds before a train came barreling through.

What they're saying:

The Piscataway Township Police Department praised its officers for their heroic actions.

"Their quick action prevented a potential tragedy, and we commend Officer Hinchcliffe and Officer Ward for their prompt and effective response."