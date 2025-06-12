2 teens shot while driving possibly stolen car crash into fire hydrant in Philadelphia: police

article

The Brief Two teens suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries after they were shot while driving overnight Wednesday. The teens crashed into a fire hydrant before abandoning the car and finding a Philadelphia police officer a block away. Police suspect the teen's vehicle was stolen out of Montgomery County.



Police say two teens driving in a possibly stolen car crashed into a fire hydrant after being shot overnight Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The teens flagged down a Philadelphia police officer who took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Investigators say two teens were shot around 2:30 a.m. while driving on East Logan Street in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Their car crashed into a fire hydrant a short distance away from where the shooting took place, causing the teens to abandon their vehicle.

They ran for about a block and found a Philadelphia police officer who drove them to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police suspect the car the teens were driving may have been stolen out of Montgomery County.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported following the shooting and police have not identified any possible suspects.

It's also unknown if the teens were the shooter's intended target and what a potential motive could be.