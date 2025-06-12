2 teens shot while driving possibly stolen car crash into fire hydrant in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police say two teens driving in a possibly stolen car crashed into a fire hydrant after being shot overnight Wednesday in Philadelphia.
The teens flagged down a Philadelphia police officer who took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
What we know:
Investigators say two teens were shot around 2:30 a.m. while driving on East Logan Street in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.
Their car crashed into a fire hydrant a short distance away from where the shooting took place, causing the teens to abandon their vehicle.
They ran for about a block and found a Philadelphia police officer who drove them to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police suspect the car the teens were driving may have been stolen out of Montgomery County.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported following the shooting and police have not identified any possible suspects.
It's also unknown if the teens were the shooter's intended target and what a potential motive could be.