NJ police officer shoots, kills Labrador; owners consider lawsuit

New Jersey police are investigating after they say an officer shot and killed an "aggressive" Labrador dog in Sussex County after the animal charged at him.

The dog's owner's are threatening to sue in the wake of the shooting.

Authorities say a police officer responding to reports of an "aggressive" dog shot and killed the animal after it charged at him.

The incident occurred Saturday on Tall Oaks Drive in Vernon Township.

Police say Patrolman Emmanuel Rivera responded after someone complained about a dog growling and running at large in their neighborhood.

As Rivera walked toward the home where the dog's owners lived, authorities say the animal came out of the yard and ran toward Rivera.

Police say Rivera gave the dog commands to stop and began to retreat to his vehicle. The dog then aggressively charged at Rivera, according to police. Rivera subequently fired one shot, killing the dog.

A local animal rescue and recovery organization disputed the characterizations of the incident as reported by police.

Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery, citing witness accounts of the incident, say that the dog was in his own yard when Rivera arrived. The dog, named Hiro, then allegedly followed Rivera into the street, where he was fatally shot.

“The man who called it in came down and spoke with us directly in front of eight people and stated he didn't feel the dog should have been shot and apologized,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.

Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery says that the officer’s body camera has been requested.

“The death of a pet is always sad no matter what the circumstances,” Vernon Mayor Harry Shortway wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers for comfort are with all parties involved.”

The dog's owners described their pet as friendly and also question the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation.