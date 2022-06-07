NJ Primary Election 2022: Voters set to select candidates for state House seats

The polls are open in New Jersey for the 2022 Primary Election and a dozen House districts are on the ballot.

In 2021, former President Donald Trump said he would back a challenger to long-serving Republican Rep. Chris Smith, but that never happened. The absence of an endorsement hasn't stopped conservative talk show host Mike Crispi, one of Smith's Republican challengers, from claiming Trump's mantle.

In northern New Jersey, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr. has a fundraising edge and establishment support over five rivals. Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is hoping for a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who won a close contest two years ago.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s son, Rob, is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. Menendez, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner, locked up party support upon entering the race.

The candidates for election are:

Congressional District 1

Mario Desantis (D)

Damon M. Galdo (R)

Claire H. Gustafson (R)

Congressional District 2

Tim Alexander (D)

John Barker (R)

Sean Pignatelli (R)

Carolyn Rush (D)

Jeff Van Drew (R)

Congressional District 3

Nicholas J. Ferrara (R)

Bob Healey (R)

Reuven Hendler (D)

Ian A. Smith (R)

Congressional District 4

Mike Blasi (R)

Mike Crispi (R)

Steve Gray (R)

Matthew Jenkins (D)

Christopher H. Smith (R)

Congressional District 5

Nick De Gregorio (R)

Frank T. Pallotta (R)

Fred Schneiderman (R)

Sab Skenderi (R)

Congressional District 6

Susan M. Kiley (R)

Rik Mehta (R)

Thomas Toomey (R)

Congressional District 7

Roger Bacon (D)

Kevin B. Dorlon (R)

John J. Flora (R)

John Henry Isemann (R)

Thomas H. Kean Jr. (R)

Erik Peterson (R)

Phillip Rizzo (R)

Sterling I. Schwab (R)

Congressional District 8

Marcos Arroyo (R)

David Ocampo Grajales (D)

Robert Menendez (D)

Ane Roseborough-Everhard (D)

Congressional District 9

Billy Prempeh (R)

Congressional District 10

Akil Khalfani (D)

Imani Oakley (D)

Donald M. Payne Jr. (D)

David H. Pinckney (R)

Garth Stewart (R)

Congressional District 11

Toby Anderson (R)

Paul Degroot (R)

Alexander R. Hatler (R)

Ruth McAndrew (R)

Tayfun Selen (R)

Congressional District 12