All school supplies provided for every student by this South Jersey school district

Parents can breathe a sigh of relief as one local school district is doing everything they can to ease back-to-school worries.

Pittsgrove Township School District recently announced that they will provide every student with all the necessary school supplies this year.

"You will not receive any school supply lists from our teachers/schools, as we have planned for and budgeted these expenses at every grade level," Superintendent Courtney McNeely said in a letter to parents.

The district hopes the new initiative will bring a positive change to their community.

"We understand the time, effort, and money it took to manage lengthy and detailed school supply requests. We hope this change will allow you to focus on what truly matters: fostering your child's excitement for the new school year and encouraging academic growth in 2024-2025."

Parents praised the news in the comments of a Facebook post, thanking the district for their support.

The announcement did not specify which school supplies would be provided, but did say that students would have to buy a school bag or backpack if needed.

It comes as New Jersey cancels its back-to-school tax holiday after just 2 years.