Price increase coming for Philadelphia residential parking permits: Here's how much

Parking on the street is about to get a bit more expensive for residents hoping to keep their annual permits.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is raising the price of its residential street parking permits starting September 1.

Permits will double in price to $75 a year per vehicle.

In addition to the price increase, the number of permits per household will be capped at three.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the changes are an effort to better manage curbside congestion across the city, and will provide a 30-day grace period to residents.

We understand that changes in pricing can be concerning, and we want to assure you that this decision was made to improve the overall quality and availability of our services."



