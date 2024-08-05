New Jersey cancels back-to-school tax holiday after just 2 years

article

The back-to-school season will now be even more expensive for parents and teachers in New Jersey.

The state has officially gotten rid of their annual tax holiday program, which offered tax-free back-to-school shopping.

Parents and teachers will once again have to pay taxes on several items, such as computers, art supplies, school instructional materials and sports equipment.

Related article

The 10-day holiday was repealed in this year's state budget after being implemented in 2022 and 2023.

It comes as 31% of parents say they’ll be unable to afford back-to-school shopping for their kids, according to a survey.

More than a third of parents said they plan to take on debt, such as credit card debt or buy now, pay later loans, in order to pay for their kids’ school supplies.