NJ school sanitized after custodian accused of tampering with cafeteria food, utensils: officials

School officials are hoping to reassure parents and students that their facilities are safe after some recent disturbing discoveries.

A custodian at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township has been accused of contaminating food and kitchen utensils, as well as performing sexual acts with school objects.

Police say video shows the school employee spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers that was later served to students.

The school district says the entire school was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.

"All objects identified as being utilized by the district employee have either been seized by law enforcement as evidence, or discarded," the district said in a statement. "We have been reassured by the Department of Health that it is safe for students and staff to attend school in all our buildings."

Giovanni Impellizzari, 25, was arrested last month in connection to the incident and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

He has been employed with the Upper Deerfield Township School District since September 2019.