NJ State Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun during road rage incident in Vineland

The New Jersey State Police have arrested a man who allegedly brandished a handgun and shot at another driver during a road rage incident in Vineland City.

Cary Speaks, 29, faces numerous charges including criminal attempt homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On June 20, New Jersey State Troopers from Troop A of Port Norris Station responded to State Highway 55 southbound for the report of a shooting.

When troopers arrived, they learned that a victim's Ford F-150 had been struck by gunfire as he was approaching exit 35.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the driver of an unidentified white SUV fired a gun and struck the victim's vehicle during a road rage incident.

The victim was able to prove a description of the suspect who had fled the scene traveling southbound.

Eventually, through various means of investigation, detectives identified Speak's vehicle as a white Acura MDX with a Pennsylvania license plate. Speaks, who matched the description of the suspect, was registered as the owner of the vehicle.

On July 15, troopers and other officials located the vehicle in Reading, Pennsylvania and arrested Speaks at his home in Birdsboro, Pa.

A short time later, detectives executed a search warrant on the Acura, where they located an emptied magazine. The vehicle was processed and evidence of gunfire was found inside the passenger compartment.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at Speaks' home and seized a .38 caliber handgun, which matched the description of the handgun used during the shooting.

Speaks was lodged at the Berks County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

