NJ state troopers use first aid to save man's life after crash

Three New Jersey state troopers have been credited for saving the life of a driver who was pulled from his vehicle after a crash.

The crash happened on July 4th and resulted in the victim sustaining a severe laceration to his leg, according to New Jersey State Police.

Authorities say, the three officers quickly bound his leg in a tourniquet to prevent critical blood loss.

The "quick and decisive actions" of Troopers George Ward, Kyle Gorman and Michael Krisinski were praised by state police.

The man was airlifted to St Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, where he was recovering, according to a local news report

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter