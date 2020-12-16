NJ Transit adjusts schedules in anticipation of wintry storm

New Jersey Transit is adjusting its schedules in anticipation of a storm that’s predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state. Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule on Wednesday.

NJ Transit says passengers should expect delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify.

Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.

Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday. NJ Transit passengers are advised to monitor the agency’s website.

