NJ Transit adjusts schedules in anticipation of wintry storm
NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Transit is adjusting its schedules in anticipation of a storm that’s predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state. Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule on Wednesday.
NJ Transit says passengers should expect delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify.
Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.
Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday. NJ Transit passengers are advised to monitor the agency’s website.
