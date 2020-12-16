Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Cumberland County, Kent County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County

NJ Transit adjusts schedules in anticipation of wintry storm

Published 
Winter Weather
Associated Press

Weather Authority: Nor’easter expected to bring snow, wintry mix to region

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest on a nor'easter expected to bring significant snow and winter weather to our area.

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Transit is adjusting its schedules in anticipation of a storm that’s predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state. Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule on Wednesday.

NJ Transit says passengers should expect delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify.

Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.

Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday. NJ Transit passengers are advised to monitor the agency’s website.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest