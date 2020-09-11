NJ Transit bus to transform into mobile grocery store to help those in need

A New Jersey Transit bus is transforming into a mobile grocery store providing healthy and fresh groceries for South Jersey communities in need.

“We wanna make sure people feel respected and dignified. Some of the underserved areas that we will be in do not get access to fresh, healthy food so we wanna change that for them and we wanna bring that to them,” April Schelter said.

Virtua Health is behind the project and will be selling food at less than retail value to eliminate some of the barriers that keep people from getting fresh food.

“When you talk to someone that doesn’t have a car that a bus line doesn’t run right next to their house it could take them two and a half hours and two cab rides and honestly 20 and 30 dollars just to get to the grocery store,” Schelter said.

The bus is being designed by Customer Mobile.

“We consider it like a custom house we take it down to its bare bones and then we build a subframe and substructure we frame up our sides and then we custom build all of our refrigeration all of our freezers,” David Kyle with Custom Mobile.

One of the first stops will be the Abundant Life Fellowship in Edgewater.

