NJ Transit Senior Vice President dies of coronavirus-related complications

New Jersey Transit Vice President Raymond P. Kenny died of coronavirus-related complications on Saturday, officials say.

"Ray's reputation and experience in the industry are unparalleled," NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin Corbett said.

Kenny, 69, served as General Manager of Rail Operations since January of 2019.

"The leadership and incredible wealth of railroad knowledge Ray brought with him has truly made a positive impact on our organization," Corbett said.

"On behalf of everyone at NJ TRANSIT, our thoughts and prayers are with Ray's family and friends at this difficult time."

