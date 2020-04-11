New Jersey orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders

article

Transit systems in New Jersey must cut their capacity in half, and all their passengers must wear face coverings, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday.

An executive order in effect at 8 p.m. Monday will also require face coverings for customers picking up takeout from restaurants and bars, the governor said. Face coverings will not be required for curbside pickup or delivery. Restaurants and bars will be required to provide face coverings for workers.

The order will require New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut the capacity on all trains, buses, light-rail vehicles and para-transit vehicles to 50% of their maximum, Murphy said. Transit companies must supply workers with gloves and face coverings, he said.

“The order also requires all riders to wear a face covering when traveling either on NJ Transit or on a private carrier, whether it be by bus, train, light rail or paratransit, unless they cannot ... for medical reasons,” Murphy said.

Many essential workers get to work by public transit, “and we need to protect them during that trip,” Murphy said.

Face coverings, the governor hastened to add, do not mean medical-grade masks, which must be reserved for emergency responders and which remain in short supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.