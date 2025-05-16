NJ Transit strike: Train engineers launch state's first transit strike in over 40 years

The Brief New Jersey Transit train engineers went on strike Friday, impacting an estimated 350,000 riders who rely on the nation's third-largest transit system. Engineers are asking for higher average salaries and have accused NJ Transit of refusing to pay the industry standard. Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit say they are trying to balance being fair to employees and affordable for riders.



The state's first transit strike in over 40 years happened after union members rejected an agreement reached between union leaders and NJ Transit in March.

About 450 engineers are demanding higher average salaries and have accused NJ Transit of refusing to meet the industry's salary standards.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Transit leaders say they want to find a deal that's both fair to employees, the riders, and the state's taxpayers.

What we know:

New Jersey Transit engineers hit the picket line on Friday morning after their union launched the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.

The strike impacts an estimated 350,000 riders, many of whom rely on the nation's third-largest transit line to bring them to work in New York City.

The train engineers union is asking for higher average salaries and has accused NJ Transit of refusing to meet industry standards in pay.

Union members voted down an agreement in March that was agreed upon between union leaders and NJ Transit.

"We presented them the last proposal; they rejected it and walked away with two hours left on the clock," said Tom Haas, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri described the situation as a "pause in the conversations."

Contingency plans:

The agency had announced contingency plans in recent days, saying it planned to increase bus service, but warned riders that the buses would only add "very limited" capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes in close proximity to rail stations and would not start running until Monday. The agency also will contract with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional park-and-ride locations during weekday peak periods.

A conductor next to a New Jersey Transit train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Just over 50% of workers in the New York metro area went into the office in the week through Sept. 13, close to the highest level sinc Expand

However, the agency noted that the buses would not be able to handle close to the same number of passengers — only about 20% of current rail customers — so it urged people who could work from home to do so.

Dig deeper:

Wages have been the main sticking point of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen that wants to see its members earn wages comparable to other passenger railroads in the area. The union says its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if agency CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.

NJ Transit leadership, though, disputes the union’s data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

Kolluri and Murphy said Thursday night that the problem isn’t so much whether both sides can agree to a wage increase, but whether they can do so under terms that wouldn’t then trigger other unions to demand similar increases and create a financially unfeasible situation for NJ Transit.

Congress has the power to intervene and block the strike and force the union to accept a deal, but lawmakers have not shown a willingness to do that this time like they did in 2022 to prevent a national freight railroad strike.

"The best way forward for Jersey is for both sides to stay at the table and hammer out a solution that works for workers, riders, and our state," New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday. "I’m calling on both sides to stay at the table 24/7 until a deal is done. All parties need to keep negotiating day and night — all of this is too important to walk away."

The union has seen steady attrition in its ranks at NJ Transit as more of its members leave to take better-paying jobs at other railroads. The number of NJ Transit engineers has shrunk from 500 several months ago to about 450.

What's next:

Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri will provide the latest updates on the strike and negotiations during a 10 a.m. press conference.

You can stream the press conference live on the free FOX LOCAL app and on the FOX 29 YouTube page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report