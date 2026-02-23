NJ Transit, Turnpike Authority announce updates for Monday, February 23

The Brief Newark Light Rail and River LINE will resume on Sunday schedules at 4:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will resume on a weekend schedule at 6:00 p.m.; all other NJ TRANSIT rail, bus and Access Link services remain suspended. Speed limits on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are returning to normal, but essential travel is advised south of the Driscoll Bridge.



NJ TRANSIT and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced Monday that light rail services will begin resuming in the afternoon, while most other transit options remain suspended as crews continue to recover from a historic snowstorm.

Light rail service resuming after major blizzard

What we know:

Newark Light Rail and River LINE will start running on Sunday schedules beginning at 4:00 p.m. Monday, according to NJ TRANSIT.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will resume on a weekend schedule at 6:00 p.m.

All other NJ TRANSIT rail, bus and Access Link services are still suspended.

Officials say crews are clearing train station platforms, parking lots and other infrastructure, and will resume more services only when it is safe.

Governor Mikie Sherrill thanked transportation crews for their work, saying, "We are pleased that light rail services are set to return later today. I am confident that these dedicated men and women will continue their efforts in the aftermath of this historic snowstorm until all systems are fully operational."

NJ TRANSIT President and CEO Kris Kolluri said, "Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams over the past 24 hours, I’m pleased to announce the gradual resumption of transit service, beginning with our three light rail lines later today, as well as the continued improvement of conditions on the NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway."

Travel conditions improving, but caution urged

The Parkway south of the Driscoll Bridge in Middlesex County was the hardest hit by the storm, and while a statewide travel ban has expired, officials are urging drivers to limit use of that section to essential travel only.

Speed limits on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, which had been reduced to 35 mph, are being restored section by section as cleanup continues.

The Turnpike is mostly clear in the travel lanes, but cleanup will continue overnight at ramps and toll plazas.

Acting NJ DOT Commissioner Priya Jain said, "Our first responsibility is for the safety of all who use our transportation resources. As we begin to recover from this blizzard, the likes of which we have not seen in 30 years, I applaud NJ TRANSIT, NJDOT, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority for being thoughtful, methodical and strategic in bringing the system back to operation in a way that prioritizes the safety of its customers."

Officials remind customers to monitor service alerts and updates on njtransit.com, the NJ TRANSIT mobile app or their individual line accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

During service suspensions, trains may still be seen operating without passengers to keep tracks clear.

Motorists are urged to obey railroad crossing gates, and pedestrians should only cross at designated crossings.

Customers should expect ongoing delays and limited service as crews continue to clear snow and assess safety.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when full NJ TRANSIT rail, bus and Access Link services will resume.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when all speed limits will return to normal or when cleanup will be fully completed.