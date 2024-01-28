NJ troopers save man's life after hunting accident in Sussex County

article

A hunting accident could have taken a tragic turn if it wasn't for the quick-thinking actions of state troopers.

Earlier this month, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Pequest Wildlife Management Area in Sussex County.

Troopers quickly sprung to action with life-saving measures, applying tourniquets and chest seals.

They then carried the victim about 200 yards to a State Police Utility Task Vehicle, so he could be safely transported to an awaiting ambulance.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is expected to make a full recovery!

"Kudos to all the troopers involved!" NJ State Police said in Facebook post honoring the troopers this weekend.

