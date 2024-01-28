NJ troopers save man's life after hunting accident in Sussex County
article
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A hunting accident could have taken a tragic turn if it wasn't for the quick-thinking actions of state troopers.
Earlier this month, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Pequest Wildlife Management Area in Sussex County.
Troopers quickly sprung to action with life-saving measures, applying tourniquets and chest seals.
They then carried the victim about 200 yards to a State Police Utility Task Vehicle, so he could be safely transported to an awaiting ambulance.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Church bells ringing sets off social media firestorm in Fishtown
- Devastating fire in Overbrook church prompts faith community to step in, lend support
- Beloved dog’s passing brings Delaware County community together: 'Darby was a great dog'
The man was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is expected to make a full recovery!
"Kudos to all the troopers involved!" NJ State Police said in Facebook post honoring the troopers this weekend.