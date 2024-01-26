Devastating fire in Overbrook church prompts faith community to step in, lend support

A fire tore through the walls of an Overbrook church on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, leaving extensive damage. But, the community is gathering in response to bring the church back to life.

Parishioners are meeting for the first time after the devastating fire at a nearby church.

"When I heard about the fire and it was our next door neighbor. It was a ‘Wow, wait a minute,’ time. Prayers are so important, but there’s something else we can do," Wendella Fox, from African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, said.

Friday, the African Episcopal Church gave them a space to hold their ministry meeting, a heartwarming reminder of the kindness that surrounds them.

"This has been an extraordinary time of blessing and grace from so many," Sharon Parker, the Parish Care Associate from Overbrook Presbyterian Church, said. She said she and her fellow parishioners have been floored by the generosity of their community.

Parker went to say, "What we’ve said is we were overwhelmed with grief, simultaneously, overwhelmed with gratitude. The outpouring from diverse faith communities."

Like nearby synagogue Temple Beth Hillel Beth El offering a space to host their bible study and Wednesday morning prayer.

"It’s really a wonderful feeling," church member Elizabeth Cosgriff explained. "It makes us feel so supported and part of a larger community."

As Wendella Fox says, it’s only right as people of faith to step in to help, "We’re all a part of the same kingdom. The same. The same belief in Jesus Christ. We’ve begun to use the term Overbrook strong and we are not strong on our own. Strong in faith in the lord. But, our neighbors - our neighbors are here holding us up and opening their doors."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For anyone wishing to lend a hand and help, donations can be made through a variety of resources, including: