NJ weather: Red Flag Warning issued due to extremely dry conditions for all South Jersey

A weather alert Wednesday evening as all of southern New Jersey, through Mercer County and into Middlesex County, is under a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service says the combination of warm weather, low humidity and wind could create a higher risk of fires, with very little provocation.

Currently, a wildfire is burning in Morris County, just west of New York City. It is burning in Rockaway Township, with 90 percent containment.

South Jersey, specifically in the Pine Barrens, is already suffering severe drought conditions, so any slight spark could set off a wildfire, especially since Thursday is expected to be a windy day.

There are ways to be safe under the conditions. The NWS lists some on their website, including only using grills or smokers on gravel or paved surfaces and never toss lit cigarettes on the ground. You can find others, here.

The Red Flag Warning is for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.