NJ woman pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in 2018 head-on crash, prosecutors say

article

Prosecutors in New Jersey said a young woman was under the influence of marijuana and driving over 100 MPH when she slammed head-on into an oncoming car killing a Galloway Township woman.

Kaitlyn Hayes, 26, plead guilty on Friday to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter in the 2018 crash that killed 36-year-old Suzana Kocick, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.

An investigation showed that around midnight on Dec. 19 Hayes was driving a Ford Expedition 106 MPH on Pitney Road when she crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with Kocick's vehicle. Kocick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said a toxicology report showed that Hayes’ blood was positive for marijuana.

Prosecutor Tyner said accidents like this raise his concern for the widespread use of recreational marijuana, which was recently passed into law in New Jersey.

"Just as we strongly warn people not to drink and drive or drive under the influence of illegal substances I am warning the public do not get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of marijuana," Prosecutor Tyner said.

Hayes is due back in court for sentencing on July 2.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter