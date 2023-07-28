NJ woman steals more than $1.2M from employers to pay for son's prison commissary, Phillies tickets

article

A New Jersey woman has been arrested for stealing more than $1 million from Pennsylvania companies that employed her for years.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, 53-year-old Linda Mansi of Tuckerton was arrested on felony counts of theft.

Officials say she stole more than $1.2 million from Arnold's Office Furniture and Sunline Supply Company in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania.

Jay and Jordan Berkowitz, the owners of the two stores, contacted the Bridgeport Police Department in February to report a significant theft of company funds by Mansi, who was employed there since 2015.

Authorities say while working for the companies, Mansi served in various financial roles, from bookkeeper to her most recent position as the Vice President of Finance and Human Resources.

Mansi was responsible for the accounts payable and receivable, company credit and debit cards, payroll and other financial duties.

An investigation conducted by Bridgeport Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau found that between January 2016 and her termination in February 2023, Mansi made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals from company accounts totaling $1,271,315.72, which she used for personal expenses, the DA's Office says.

According to District Attorney Kevin Steele, Mansi used the money to pay for routine expenses like her son's prison commissary, legal fees, phone accounts and online gambling.

Officials also say funds were used for travel expenses, including for her son's 21st birthday trip to Miami, Phillies season tickets, medical expenses for herself and her family, jewelry, and items from shopping sites.

Mansi made 388 ATM and bank withdrawals totaling $146,957.16 in addition to 560 payments to friends and family via PayPal, police say.

Authorities also say she overpaid her salary by $19,000 in 2022 through fake payroll submissions.

"A local Montgomery County business now faces significant financial hardship because of someone who preyed upon the company owners’ trust. Sadly, this situation is not completely uncommon," said DA Steele. "This case is a reminder that businesses and non-profit organizations need to have checks and balances on any individual who handles the company’s finances. It’s the only way to assure the safety of the business or organization’s money."

Mansi faces Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, Forgery and related charges.