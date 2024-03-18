No charges filed against New Jersey officer in 2023 fatal shooting of armed man: AG
DEPTFORD, N.J. - No charges will be filed against a New Jersey police officer who shot and killed an armed man in Gloucester County over a year ago, officials announced Monday.
Daniel Nevius, 55, was fatally shot by police on Jan. 23 at a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford after police were called for reports of a person with a gun.
When officers from the Deptford Police Department approached the home on foot, investigators say Nevius pointed his rifle towards them.
Investigators say an officer fired one time, killing Nevius. A rifle was recovered by police.