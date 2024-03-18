No charges filed against New Jersey officer in 2023 fatal shooting of armed man: AG

article

No charges will be filed against a New Jersey police officer who shot and killed an armed man in Gloucester County over a year ago, officials announced Monday.

Daniel Nevius, 55, was fatally shot by police on Jan. 23 at a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford after police were called for reports of a person with a gun.

When officers from the Deptford Police Department approached the home on foot, investigators say Nevius pointed his rifle towards them.

Investigators say an officer fired one time, killing Nevius. A rifle was recovered by police.