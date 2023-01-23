Attorney General investigating after police officer fatally shoots man in Deptford
article
DEPTFORD, N.J. - The New Jersey Attorney General has launched an investigation after a police officer in Deptford fatally shot a man on Sunday, officials say.
According to the office of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford after a 911 call.
Authorities say an officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m., leaving one man injured.
Emergency medics responded to the injured man, but he was pronounced dead on scene at 1:55 p.m., per officials.
The Attorney General's Office did not release additional details on the shooting as it remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.