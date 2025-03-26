'No credible threat' after attempted child abduction reported in South Jersey: police

The Brief A reported attempted child abduction has "no credible threat" to the community, Camden County officials say. The news comes days after a young girl told school staff and police that she was nearly kidnapped by a man. She also said she fought him off with a pencil.



An 8-year-old girl claimed she was nearly kidnapped walking to school last week, but officials are saying they have yet to find sufficient evidence.

What we know:

Detectives determined there is "no credible threat" after an attempted child abduction was reported in Berlin Township on March 19.

"After a week-long investigation, there is insufficient evidence to corroborate that an attempted child abduction occurred," the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Police asked for the public's help to find a suspect after responding to John F. Kennedy Elementary School for a report of an attempted child abduction.

The girl told school staff that an unknown man approached her from behind and attempted to abduct her, but she was able to fight him off and run to school.

She then told police that she used a pencil to stab the suspect, who may now have a facial injury.