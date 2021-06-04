No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Old City

No injuries were reported after the brick facade of an apartment building in Old City crumbled overnight causing bricks and debris to come crashing down onto the street below.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to 235 Market Street just before 1 a.m. Officials said heavy downpours likely weakened the cornice and caused it to crumble along with parts of the facade.

The cornice and facade of an apartment building in Old City crumbled to the ground on Friday morning.

A car parked in front of the building was crushed by fallen bricks and concrete. PECO said a manhole cover was cracked during the hail of bricks.

"It sounded like a car crash, like a head-on, head-on, collision," said Zach Bergman who is a nearby business owner.

Luckily no one was hurt despite heavy foot traffic that is normally in the area.

