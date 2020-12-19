No injuries reported following overnight house fires in North Philadelphia, Tacony

article

One person has been displaced following separate row home fires in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue around 2:21 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the first floor of a two-story home.

The fire was placed under control at 2:50 a.m. and no injuries were reported. One resident was displaced as a result of the fire.

Officials say a fire impacted two vacant homes in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.

A short time later, around 3:40 a.m. firefighters responded to the 2200 block of North 7th Street in North Philadelphia for a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find fire on the first and second floors of a three-story row home that then spread to the neighboring home.

Officials say both homes were vacant.

The fire was eventually placed the fire under control shortly before 5 a.m. and no injuries were reported to any civilians or firefighters.

