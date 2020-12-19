No injuries reported following overnight house fires in North Philadelphia, Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - One person has been displaced following separate row home fires in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue around 2:21 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the first floor of a two-story home.
The fire was placed under control at 2:50 a.m. and no injuries were reported. One resident was displaced as a result of the fire.
Officials say a fire impacted two vacant homes in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.
A short time later, around 3:40 a.m. firefighters responded to the 2200 block of North 7th Street in North Philadelphia for a report of a fire.
Firefighters arrived to find fire on the first and second floors of a three-story row home that then spread to the neighboring home.
Officials say both homes were vacant.
The fire was eventually placed the fire under control shortly before 5 a.m. and no injuries were reported to any civilians or firefighters.
