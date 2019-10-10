No injuries reported in possible gas explosion at two-story home in East Torresdale

Officials say no one was injured in a possible gas explosion in East Torresdale.

The explosion happened on the 4400 block of Pearson Avenue before 1 p.m.

A fire was sparked prompting fire crews to respond. Gas service was shut off on the block after the explosion.

Roy Patel says he just sold both units back on Sept. 30 under the agreement his son and granddaughter could have until the end of October to move out of the top unit. His son was home at the time and miraculously made it out alive. His granddaughter was not home at the time.

"So lucky that he's alive, so lucky," Patel said.

Authorities are still investigating.