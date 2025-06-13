No Kings protest: Philly police, organizers plan security ahead of rally

The Brief The No Kings protest starts at noon at Love Park before heading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps. Participants are protesting Trump administration policies. Philadelphia police say they will be safeguarding public safety as with all demonstrations.



Saturday tens of thousands are expected to turn out in Philadelphia, which is holding the so-called flagship No Kings demonstration against Donald Trump administration policies.

What we know:

The No Kings protest will organize at Love Park at noon. They will have banners, speakers and supporters lining up to begin marching around 12:15 and will head to the Philly art museum for the main event. They are protesting policies by the Trump administration.

What they're saying:

"It should be very peaceful. Non-violent," said Vicki Miller.

The city is preparing for a big day Saturday when massive crowds are expected in the city for the No Kings protest.

"We’ve given people a lot of peacekeeper training and information so that if there’s some kind of nonsense they know what to do and we expect that that’s going to be just fine," said Miller who is with the group Indivisible Philadelphia. It is the main organizer for the protest which is being held to take a stance against policies by the Trump administration.

"So many people are showing up to say we don't have kings and he's not going to be a king and we are against what he is doing in Washington," said Miller. She says they will have 100 or so volunteer marshals who will be in charge of their safety.

"They have had many, many professional training in peacekeeping and everything a marshal does. They will be wearing yellow vests. Bright yellow vests," she said. She expects up to 60,000 people to join them to march to the art museum for the main event.

Big picture view:

Here's part of what Philadelphia Police said in a statement this week ahead of the events taking place: "As with all demonstrations, our priority is to facilitate peaceful protest, prevent violence or disorder, and protect the rights of all residents, businesses, and participants. we train our officers accordingly and deploy resources proportionate to the potential needs of the event."

"If people show up and they are deliberately disruptive, we’ll probably have to do something about that. Maybe the marshals will calm them down. We will have to see what we do. If people break the law I think they will probably have to answer to the police," said Miller.

The protest is expected to end by 3:30.

By the numbers:

Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the No Kings protest in Philly. 2,000 similar protests will happen around the country.