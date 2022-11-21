Car used for a non-profit that helps kids with cancer stolen in Port Richmond, police say

A local charity's mission to deliver care packages to kids battling cancer at CHOP, St. Christopher's, and Nemours Children's Hospitals has come to a standstill after police say the organization's SUV was stolen.

It wasn't a fancy vehicle, but for LaTanya Morrison, Executive Director of The Ahmad Butler Foundation, it was her lifeline. The stolen 2006 Suzuki XL7 is what allowed LaTanya to run around the city, spearheading the charity out of her Port Richmond home.

"It's hurtful. It's hurtful," said LaTanya. "Why do bad? Why take from someone? We are givers. We are givers by nature."

Police say the donated, silver SUV was swiped from right outside LaTanya's home on the 3200 block of Memphis Street. She uses the car exclusively for the charity, which is named in memory of her 6-year-old grandson, Ahmad, who courageously lost his fight with brain cancer in 2015. The Ahmad Butler Foundation is a way for his legacy to live on.

"We support the needs of children with cancer while aiding in their quality of life. We love creating wonderful distractions," said LaTanya.

Those "distractions" include providing Chromebook stations to more than 135 children's hospitals across the county. The foundation also provides superhero patients with bags full of goodies every year on "Pooday," a term that came to life when Ahmad adopted an alter ego named, "Captain Poodaman." To top things off, the organization also provides a digital learning program to help the kids in hospitals who miss out on a lot of school.

"If you have ever met a child diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening diseases, they are truly superheroes," said LaTanya. "They bring the family together."

Now, without wheels, the mission to help cancer families has come to a screeching halt. Without her SUV, LaTanya can not make trips to hospitals, which not only brings the kids joy, but it gives her an outlet to bring some hope and love to others, especially since she dedicates her life at home to caring for husband who is also battling cancer.

"I would like for someone to find the car and bring it back," she said. "Let me get on with my life."

If you would like to donate to The Ahmad Butler Foundation go to their website at ahmadbutler.foundation.