Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia

article

Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week.

The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.

Sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that several will be transported to Lucerne Street Shelter by SEPTA buses for temporary housing.

For others, family members were waiting in Philadelphia to take them to their new homes. Final destinations are unknown for all the bus occupants at this time.

RELATED: Sick child, 10, treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

This arrival comes just days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent 28 migrants, including children, on a 28-hour bus trip to Philadelphia that was announced just hours before in a press release.

Those families were also taken to the Lucerne Street Shelter and offered aid from the city. Only five were reportedly staying in Philadelphia, while the others had final destinations in other parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'Cruel, racist policies': Mayor Kenney takes aim at Texas Gov. Abbott after migrants sent to Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he anticipated the possible arrival of more buses last week, however, it is unknown if the city received any notice of the second bus.

Kenney took aim at Abbott's "callous" handling of migrants, saying, "It is sad and outrageous that Gov. Abbott and his administration continue to implement their cruel and racist policies using immigrant families, including children, as pawns to shamelessly push their warped political agenda."