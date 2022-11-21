DA approves charges for suspect accused of fatally striking man with vehicle outside NE Philly bar

article

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say they believe he intentionally struck another man with his car over the weekend, killing him.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning after an altercation inside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police responded to the scene and found 24-year-old Jason Corona suffering from multiple injuries after witnesses reported that he had been struck by a vehicle. Corona was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he later died.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says investigators learned that Corona and his family were at a nearby bar celebrating the return of a relative from a military deployment.

MORE HEADLINES:

During the course of the night, Vanore says there was another male inside who became confrontational with Corona after an interaction with a female relative of Corona’s.

Police say the altercation later spilled outside. At that time, Vanore say the man retrieved a vehicle and ‘came speeding through the parking lot.' The driver is believed to intentionally struck Corona, according to police.

The case was ruled a homicide and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Frederick Falcone.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has approved charges, including third-degree murder, against Falcone. Vanore says police have been in contact with Falcone’s attorney, and he may soon turn himself in.

Corona is from Fredericksburg, Virginia and was in town for the celebration, police say.