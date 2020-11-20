No one injured following 2-alarm fire at Karamoor Estate Winery

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm inferno that overtook a winery building in Whitemarsh Township early Friday morning.

SkyFOX was over the Karamoor Estate Winery on the 6100 block of Butler Pike. Large flames were seen shooting from the building as firefighters used ladder trucks to douse the blaze.

Whitemarsh Township Fire Marshal Nick Weaver said crews were dispatched after a neighbor reported smelling smoke. Over 100 full-time and volunteer firefighters from surrounding companies responded to the scene.

According to Weaver, the building was being renovated to house a new wine bar and event area, so there was no sprinkler system in place.

Karamoor Estate Winery is owned by publishing tycoon Nick Karabots and his wife Althena. They have owned the property since the early 1970s, according to the winery's website.

