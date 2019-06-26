‘None of your business’: Trump says he doesn’t need to discuss details of meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that what he says during his G-20 summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is “none of your business.”

Trump made the remarks to reporters outside of the White House as he left for Osaka, Japan where the annual Group of 20 summit will be held.

He is expected to meet with Putin on Friday, which will be the first time the two world leaders have met face-to-face since the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and its potential connection to the Trump campaign.

In the Mueller report, which was released in late March, part of the investigation focused on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. The report concluded that there wasn’t evidence to prove the collusion claims, but the report did not exonerate Trump from separate allegations that he obstructed justice during the investigation.

The planned meeting will also be the first time Trump has formally convened with Putin since their first summit in Helsinki in July 2018.

Last year, Trump canceled a planned meeting with Putin at the G-20 summit in Argentina after Russia seized two Ukrainian vessels and their crew in the Sea of Azov.

For Friday’s meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss Iran, hot spots in Syria and Venezuela and nuclear weapons.

