Nor’easter continues Monday with double-digit snowfall totals expected in some areas

A powerful nor'easter that began pounding the Delaware Valley on Sunday afternoon will continue through Monday with snowfall totals in some spots expected to reach double-digits.

The I-95 corridor and north and west suburbs are likely to see the most snow. Portions of Delaware and southern New Jersey can expect more rain and lower snow totals.

With the snow and gusting winds on the way, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings will be in effect for the following counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lehigh County

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

New Jersey

Burlington County

Camden County

Gloucester County

Mercer County

Ocean County

Salem County

Delaware

New Castle County

Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and most of Kent County, Delaware remain under a Winter Weather Advisory.

TIMING

Precipitation will hit a lull overnight but pick back up with sleet and snow during the early morning hours. The wintry mix will reach parts of Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor as the rain-snow line pushes north. By mid-morning, a rush of cold air from the north will change precipitation back to heavy snow.

Areas to the north and west of the city, where the highest snowfall totals are expected, should see sustained snow overnight and throughout Monday.

Coastal New Jersey and Delaware will see the snow change to rain overnight, which could bring about some coastal flooding. Powerful winds along the Jersey Shore could gust between 50 and 60 MPH.

The storm is expected to begin making its way out of the area on Tuesday, with more light snow expected to fall in the morning and more scattered flurries in the afternoon.

TOTALS

Philadelphia and areas north and west of the city are forecasted to see between 10 and 15 inches of snow by Tuesday morning. Parts of Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton and Mercer counties could get up to 20 inches.

Along the I-95 corridor, Wilmington, Medford, and Cherry Hill are forecasted to see between 6 and 10 inches as warmer temperatures could bring more sleet Monday morning.

Further to the south, areas near Dover, Cape May, and Toms River are more likely to see 1-3 inches of snow before a changeover to mainly rain Monday.

TEMPERATURES

Overnight temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will drop down into the low 20s. Counties to the north and west of the city could dip into the teens as snow switches to sleet.

On Monday high temperatures will exceed the freezing point in Philadelphia and areas in southern New Jersey. Meanwhile, areas north of the city will near or below freezing throughout the day.

MONDAY: Snow, rain. High: 36, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Storm exits. High: 36, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 35, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38, Low: 33

