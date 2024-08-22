Norristown dad shares his grief over death 6-year-old son as 1 of 2 people plead guilty in boy's death

Emotions were running high in a Montgomery County courtroom Thursday when a father came face-to-face with the man charged in the death of his six-year-old son.

Prosecutors say the boy died from a fentanyl overdose. The drugs were allegedly left out by the boy’s mother and her boyfriend.

"Hey guys. I'm going to video today and I want 200 likes," young Dominic Lyons said on social media.

The precious face of a happy little boy full of energy and personality making a YouTube video.

"That's so cool. Like and subscribe that like button," said Dominic Lyons at the end of the video. But Dominic died at six-years-old, investigators say, at the hands of his mother, Kristen Sabatino and her boyfriend Matthew Santiago.

Toxicology reports revealed Dominic's little body tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine, also known as tranq. Investigators say both Sabatino and Santiago have a history of drug use. It happened July of last year, at the couple’s home on Willow Street in Norristown.

"Roller coaster. Whirlwind. Like trying to keep everybody strong and together," said Dominic’s father Husayn Lyons. FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson talked to him Thursday evening outside the Montgomery County Courthouse where Santiago, in a deal, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with Dominic's death.

Lyons was there and says a judge sentenced Santiago to two and a half to five years plus five years’ probation.

"It's just not right in my eyes. I do not see it being justice," said Lyons, who read a victim's impact statement during court proceedings.

"I was hoping he apologized for what he did, but that was not happening. He never showed remorse in the courtroom or any emotion," said Lyons. He says his son was a bright light, smart and he cherished their times together.

"Dom loved to play with his toys. We played PJ Mask, Spiderman and Avengers," said Lyons. He is leaning on family to help him through the enormous weight of grief.

"As his mom, I want to take the pain away for him, but I know I can't," Lyons’s mother said.

Lyons says his job created a memorial for Dominic, who used to come to work with him.

"Planted a tree. They put a bench in honor to him so I can just go outside on my break and sit there and he's there with me," said Lyons.

The boy’s mother will stand trial in October.