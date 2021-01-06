Norristown teen charged in shooting death of 23-year-old woman

article

A Norristown teen who prosecutors say posted a video of himself playing with a loaded gun on social media has been charged with third-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman described as a "longtime friend."

Investigators say 16-year-old Victor Bell Jr. fatally shot Diamond Rahatt in the head inside a home on the 1400 block of Markley Street on Sunday afternoon. Officers from the Norristown Police Department found Rahatt lying on a bed with a .40 caliber gun next to her body.

According to investigators, the gun was loaded and legally registered to Rahatt. Evidence suggests she was sitting on the bed when the fatal shot struck her in the head.

Police say before the shooting Bell Jr. posted a video of himself playing with the gun on social media. He left the home immediately after Rahatt was killed, according to investigators.

"The defendant was playing around and taking photos with a loaded gun without any regard for the danger and threat to human life the behavior posed. It was reckless and now a young woman is dead," District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Along with third-degree murder, Bell is charged with Possessing an Instrument of Crime and Manslaughter. He was denied bail by a county judge and is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

