North Carolina Highway Patrol officers treat stranded woman to lunch

An elderly woman was traveling alone when her car ran out of gas alongside I-85 in Alamance County, North Carolina. She called local law enforcement to request assistance.

North Carolina State Troopers Linch and Coggins arrived on the scene to help the woman. Trooper Linch sat with her in her vehicle while Coggins retrieved gas for her.

After refueling her car, the troopers invited her to join them for lunch. The woman and the two troopers were joined by Troopers Foster and Gibbs upon arrival.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officers treat a stranded woman to lunch.

Andrea King Lowe saw the luncheon, snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook. In just over 24 hours, her post received 2.8 thousand likes, 4.7 thousand shares and over 380 comments praising the good deed of the officers.

"That’s what it’s all about y’all. Community service at its best. Proud to be part of this organization/family." Lowe said in her post.

