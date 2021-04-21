North Carolina man fatally shot by police executing search warrant, reports say

A North Carolina man was fatally shot by police in Elizabeth City on Wednesday morning while officers were executing a search warrant at the person’s home, according to local reports.

Local News 3 TV cited the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in reporting that the resident, whose name and age were not immediately provided, was shot and killed at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time while police were conducting the search warrant at a home located on the 400 Block of Perry Street.

WAVY-TV 10 News identified the person as a man who was shot in his car.

More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The races of the officers involved and man shot weren’t immediately clear.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. in the city of nearly 18,000, located 170 miles northeast of Raleigh. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots fired.

The sheriff didn’t immediately respond to Fox News' email request seeking more information.

A crowd gathered around the shooting scene, which was blocked off by police tape and with multiple law enforcement cruisers with their lights flashing, according to footage from WAVY.