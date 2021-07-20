North Philly pharmacist teams up with School District of Philadelphia to host vaccine clinic

Getting ahead of the aggressive delta variant that’s the goal of North Philly pharmacist Paul Scota.

Scota, the owner of Lehigh Pharmacy, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday at the Kensington Health Sciences Academy on Emerald Street from noon to 6 p.m.

He’s spreading the word that according to the city’s board of health emergency order, children 12 and up can show up and get a shot without their parents consent.

"It really is the best course for this city," he said.

But North Philly mom Vakeshia Cummings says she disapproves of children under 18 making the decision on their own.

"Anything can happen and he’s here alone. I wouldn’t know," she said.

Cummings says she brought her 13 and 21-year-old sons to Scota’s pharmacy. She’s increasingly concerned about the variants.

The shot offering Cummings a little bit of comfort ahead of the start of a new school year.

Scota wishes more families would follow suit. He has 1,000 Pfizer doses set to expire next week. A recently converted community clinic is empty instead of serving 1,000 people a day.

