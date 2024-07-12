North Wildwood man seen on video dropping, swinging child while under influence of PCP: police

Authorities in North Wildwood have arrested and charged a man with endangering the welfare of his own child.

Back on July 2, North Wildwood Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue for reports of a man possibly undergoing a medical emergency while with his infant child.

Officers arrived on scene and suspected the man to be under the influence of a controlled substance due to his erratic behavior. They also noticed several injuries to the child and the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to the scene.

Police say the man, later identified as 38-year-old David Fletcher, was seen on surveillance video dropping and swinging the child in an unsafe manner as he appeared to be under the influence.

During an interview with police, Fletcher was said to have admitted to smoking Phencyclidine (PCP) while walking with the child.

He has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault.