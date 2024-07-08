Wildwood Crest motel theft: Over $1,800 in stolen items; 3 suspects sought
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects wanted for a pricey theft in Wildwood Crest over the Fourth of July weekend.
Items totaling more than $1,800 were stolen from a motel in the Jersey Shore town on July 5.
Surveillance footage captured three suspects wanted in connection to the theft. They all appear to be wearing backpacks.
Police have yet to release details about which motel was targeted, and what items were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.