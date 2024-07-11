Massive fire engulfs Atlantic City buildings, injuring 8 as more than 70 displaced

article

Dozens are left without a place to call home Thursday after a 5-alarm fire spread building-to-building in Atlantic City.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a building on South Georgia Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as flames erupted from the building's roof as firefighters battled to get it under control.

The roof eventually collapsed as several floors sustained severe damage.

Officials say eight people, including three firefighters, were injured during the fire. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

More than 70 people were also displaced from the building, along with two neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.