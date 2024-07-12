Wildwood shooting suspect taken into custody after innocent bystander critically injured
WILDWOOD, N.J. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Wildwood, New Jersey has been taken into custody, police announced Friday morning.
William C. Hoyle was arrested without incident on Thursday, Wildwood Police say.
His arrest came two days after police say gunfire broke out on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Wildwood Crest motel theft: Over $1,800 in stolen items; 3 suspects sought
- Massive fire engulfs Atlantic City buildings, injuring 8 as more than 70 displaced
The shooting left a young woman in critical condition. The victim was later identified as an international student who worked at Morey’s Piers.
She was off-duty at the time of the shooting, and police say she was an innocent bystander.