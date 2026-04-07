The Brief A cold front is bringing a return to winter-like conditions across the Northeast. Temperatures are expected to drop 10–20 degrees below average with gusty winds. Some areas could even see light snow before a gradual warmup later this week.



After a taste of spring, much colder air is sweeping back into the Northeast, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and even a chance for snow.

What we know:

A fast-moving cold front is pushing south out of Canada, sending colder air across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, according to FOX Weather.

More than 40 million people are expected to feel this "winter flashback," with temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees below average through midweek.

Some areas in the interior Northeast, including parts of New York and New England, could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, especially early in the week.

New York area

The New York region will feel a noticeable drop in temperatures along with breezy conditions.

Highs are expected to stay below normal, with colder mornings and wind chills making it feel even cooler.

Light snow is possible in parts of upstate New York, while the city itself is more likely to see chilly, dry conditions.

Snow forecast across the Northeast Monday through Tuesday (FOX Weather)

Philadelphia area

The Philadelphia region is expected to see a sharp cooldown, with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Overnight temperatures could fall into the 20s to low 30s, raising the risk of frost and freeze conditions by midweek.

The National Weather Service has indicated a freeze warning is in effect, with clear, cold nights expected.

DC area

The D.C. region will also see cooler, breezy conditions as the cold air settles in.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 40s to mid-50s, with gusty northwest winds making it feel colder.

While snow is unlikely, the biggest concern will be the colder mornings and potential for near-freezing temperatures.

Forecast lows across the Northeast Wednesday morning (FOX Weather)

What is a freeze warning?

A freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees or below, which can damage or kill sensitive plants and crops.

These warnings are most common during the spring and fall, when vegetation is more vulnerable after periods of warmer weather.

The National Weather Service issues freeze warnings to alert people to protect outdoor plants, cover vegetation, and take precautions before temperatures fall overnight.

What's next:

The cold snap is expected to be short-lived.

Temperatures should begin to rebound by Thursday, returning closer to seasonal averages across much of the Northeast.

However, the pattern highlights ongoing "weather whiplash," with rapid swings between warm and cold conditions continuing this spring.