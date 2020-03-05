Nurses: Healthcare providers in California, U.S. 'unprepared' to handle coronavirus

article

Nurses across California and the nation are up in arms about how the coronavirus is being handled, and they plan to present results of a survey on Thursday that they say will show how health care providers are unprepared to handle and contain cases of COVID-19.

The California Nurses Association and National Nurses United will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., in Oakland and San Francisco, and will which will also be streamed online.

The death toll nationwide from coronavirus stands at 11; the first death was reported in California on Wednesday.

The nurses union have also petitioned the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers, patients, and the public.

Download our new and improved mobile app

Currently, no enforceable OSHA infectious diseases standard exists nationally, the nurses said.

Already, Bonnie Castillo, a nurse and executive director of National Nurses United, said that thousands of responses so far show that high percentages of hospitals do not have plans, isolation procedures, and policies in place for COVID-19; that communication to staff by employers is poor or nonexistent; that hospitals are lacking sufficient stocks of personal protective equipment or are not making current stocks readily available, and have not provided training and practice to staff on how to properly use the equipment.

Advertisement



“Facilities don’t have a plan, or they haven’t explained the plan, or they don’t have the supplies, equipment, and training to carry out any plan,” Castillo said. “The outcome of this chaos is that health care workers, patients, and the entire community are exposed to this virus and needlessly put at risk.”



The nurses are demanding that health care facility employers, the presidential administration, and federal and state health officials and regulatory bodies make sure that they are safe while caring for the sick.

Some of those demands include: Notifying nurses when a patient could be infected with coronavirus, providing health care staff with proper protective gear, planning better for a surge of possibly infected patients.

Another demand is placing any health care worker exposed to COVID-19 on precautionary leave for at least 14 days and pay them during the full length of that leave.

Princess cruise impacted by coronavirus to dock offshore

Coronavirus outbreak cuts short cruise from San Francisco to Mexico

Americans should not buy face masks: US Surgeon General

1st coronavius death reported in California

Governor declares state of emergency

Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez