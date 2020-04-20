Nursing home staff sings with residents to help lift spirits

Music is lifting the spirits of seniors at Pickering Manor in Newtown. The personal care staff is trying to put smiles on the faces of residents who can’t have visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've always sang but it seems like we're singing a little more. We used to see the residents a lot more. Currently, they are mainly in their rooms, so we are singing a lot,” administrator Donna Vanschaick said.

For 92-year-old Mary Hynes it’s her time to shine.

"She always sang. She loved to sing. She used to sing at USO shows after the war," Vanschaick said.

Richard Scott, 100, also known as Scotty, loves to sing with the staff.

"He likes to sing. He was in the Air Force, piloted a plane. He's just a great guy," Vanschaick said.

Pat Woodhead, 83, loves it when the aides wheel in a piano and play for them.

"We're twisting our arms. We are dancing, chair dancing, whatever you want to call it. We're just having a little fun," she said.

