Police with guns drawn investigate shopping center in Montgomery County

A developing scene in Montgomery County as police investigate a shopping center early Wednesday morning.

Several officers, along with a fire crew, converged at the English Village Shopping Center off Route 309 in Horsham around 6 a.m.

With guns drawn, police used a firetruck ladder to climb the roof above a jewelry store in the shopping center.

MORE HEADLINES:

Horsham police say the investigation is in connection to an "overnight incident," but there is no threat to the public.

No further details have been released, but residents are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.