NWS investigating if tornado touched down in Camden County during storms, agency says

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:27AM
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SKYFOX over storm damage in Blackwood, New Jersey as the NWS investigates the possibility of a tornado hitting the area during morning storms. 

BLACKWOOD, N.J. - The National Weather Service is investigating if a tornado touched down in Camden County early Thursday morning, the agency says. 

The agency tweeted, saying "A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely." 

The Delaware Valley saw severe storms Thursday morning that hit the area with heavy downpours, strong winds and severe thunderstorms. 

A Severe Thunderstorm and Flood Warnings were also issued by the National Weather Service as the storms passed over the area. 

