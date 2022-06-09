NWS investigating if tornado touched down in Camden County during storms, agency says

article

The National Weather Service is investigating if a tornado touched down in Camden County early Thursday morning, the agency says.

The agency tweeted, saying "A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely."

The Delaware Valley saw severe storms Thursday morning that hit the area with heavy downpours, strong winds and severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm and Flood Warnings were also issued by the National Weather Service as the storms passed over the area.