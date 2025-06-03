These are the most misspelled words in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PENNSYLVANIA - "Congratulations to those beautiful scissors!" Turns out that could be the most difficult sentence to spell out for the Delaware Valley.
What we know:
The most misspelled words in America were revealed in a recent study, along with the word each individual state misspells the most.
Pennsylvania residents misspell "scissors" the most, while New Jersey finds "congratulations" to be a difficult word, and Delaware has the hardest time with "beautiful."
However, none of these words matched the top 10 misspelled words in the country:
- Definitely
- Separate
- Necessary
- Believe
- Through
- Gorgeous
- Neighbor
- Business
- Favorite
- Restaurant
Dig deeper:
The study analyzed Google data, and found that words with somewhat confusing suffixes, such as -ture, -ate, and -ence, were a trend among the most commonly misspelled words,
"This year's most misspelled words violate many phonics rules, contain silent letters, contain double letters, originate from other languages and use tricky suffixes," a spokesperson from WordUnscrambler.pro said.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by WordUnscrambler.pro.