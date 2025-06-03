Expand / Collapse search

These are the most misspelled words in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

Published  June 3, 2025 1:34pm EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • What do you think are the most misspelled words?
    • A new study revealed the results for the United States and each state.
    • Here are the most misspelled words in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

PENNSYLVANIA - "Congratulations to those beautiful scissors!" Turns out that could be the most difficult sentence to spell out for the Delaware Valley.

What we know:

The most misspelled words in America were revealed in a recent study, along with the word each individual state misspells the most.

Pennsylvania residents misspell "scissors" the most, while New Jersey finds "congratulations" to be a difficult word, and Delaware has the hardest time with "beautiful."

However, none of these words matched the top 10 misspelled words in the country:

  • Definitely
  • Separate
  • Necessary
  • Believe
  • Through
  • Gorgeous
  • Neighbor
  • Business
  • Favorite
  • Restaurant

Dig deeper:

The study analyzed Google data, and found that words with somewhat confusing suffixes, such as -ture, -ate, and -ence, were a trend among the most commonly misspelled words,

"This year's most misspelled words violate many phonics rules, contain silent letters, contain double letters, originate from other languages and use tricky suffixes," a spokesperson from WordUnscrambler.pro said.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by WordUnscrambler.pro.

