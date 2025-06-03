These are the most misspelled words in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

The Brief What do you think are the most misspelled words? A new study revealed the results for the United States and each state. Here are the most misspelled words in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



"Congratulations to those beautiful scissors!" Turns out that could be the most difficult sentence to spell out for the Delaware Valley.

What we know:

The most misspelled words in America were revealed in a recent study, along with the word each individual state misspells the most.

Pennsylvania residents misspell "scissors" the most, while New Jersey finds "congratulations" to be a difficult word, and Delaware has the hardest time with "beautiful."

However, none of these words matched the top 10 misspelled words in the country:

Definitely

Separate

Necessary

Believe

Through

Gorgeous

Neighbor

Business

Favorite

Restaurant

Dig deeper:

The study analyzed Google data, and found that words with somewhat confusing suffixes, such as -ture, -ate, and -ence, were a trend among the most commonly misspelled words,

"This year's most misspelled words violate many phonics rules, contain silent letters, contain double letters, originate from other languages and use tricky suffixes," a spokesperson from WordUnscrambler.pro said.